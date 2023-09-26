Joint patrolling by coast guard, forest, coastal security group commences

September 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With the smuggling of essential commodities, fuel, drugs and beedi leaves to Sri Lanka via the porous coastline of the district increasing, joint patrolling of the coast and the islands close to the shoreline of Thoothukudi has been started.

After the smuggling activities to illegally take the essential commodities, fuel, drugs, beedi leaves and the pesticides to Sri Lanka increased as the island nation is experiencing financial meltdown, joint patrolling along the coastline of Thoothukudi has been introduced to check such activities which also pave way for illegal entry of outsiders. Since the port town houses strategically important assets like VOC Port, Zirconium Sponge unit at Pazhayakaayal even as work on establishing the second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur has started, security needs to be beefed-up along the coast.

Hence, joint patrolling by the Coastal Security Group police, forest personnel and the Indian Coast Guard has been introduced. Besides keeping an eye on the coast, the joint patrolling would also cover the 21 islands between Rameswaram and Thoothukudi since the influx of illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka coming to India in boat has also increased.

As the joint patrolling commenced on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group, Parathaban, Inspector Cyrus, Range Officer of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Jino Blessil, forest guard Madhan Kumar and Indian Coast Guard officers participated. After patrolling along the coast of Thoothukudi in 3 boats, they also visited Vaan Theevu, Kaaraisalli Theevu and Kaasuwari Theevu where they looked for strangers camping there illegally or evidences showing their presence there during nights.

They also searched the thorny bushes grown in the islands for banned products.

“This is a routine task, which will continue in the days to come,” said the officials after the end of the patrolling on Tuesday.