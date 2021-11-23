Job racket: one held

THOOTHUKUDI

The Economic Offences Wing police have arrested a youth from Sivakasi who allegedly cheated a group of people from the district to the tune of over ₹ 25 lakh on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

Police said M. Mari Sasikumar, 35, of Sudalai Colony near Muniyasamypuram here, who is working in a two-wheeler showroom, came in contact with G. Ramesh Kumar, 36, of Marudhu Pandian Maettu Theru in Sivakasi, who told the former that he was a reporter working in Chennai for a reputed newspaper. As Ramesh promised him that he could get government job for him, Mr. Mari Sasikumar reportedly gave him ₹10 lakh for getting employment in a government department for his wife and his sister.

Similarly, relatives of Mr. Mari Sasikumar also gave ₹ 15.60 lakh for getting government employment.

When Ramesh Kumar failed to get them employment and refused to return the money, Mr. Mari Sasikumar filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who instructed the District Economic Offences Wing to probe the complaint. When the investigators found the complaints to be true, Ramesh Kumar was arrested at Thiruthangal near Sivakasi on Monday night.

Mr. Jayakumar said Ramesh Kumar was facing 6 criminal cases including attempt to murder and theft cases.

Further investigations are on.