Madurai

Physically challenged persons demand special job fair

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to organise special job fair for the recruitment of physically challenged people by private organisations, manufacturing units and public sector undertakings, members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

They said the members of TARATDAC, who were battling poverty due to unemployment, were ready to work in private firms, manufacturing units and PSUs. However, they were not being given opportunities by these firms due to the hesitation that they would become burden for the employers. Since the physically challenged persons could do certain work with utmost precision and dedication, they should be recruited through special job fairs organised by the government, they said. After staging demonstration, they submitted petition in the Collector’s office.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 9:34:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/job/article37179742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY