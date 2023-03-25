ADVERTISEMENT

Job seekers turn up in large numbers at job fair in Sivaganga district

March 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Out of a total of 2,634 job seekers, who had registered their names for the job fair conducted by private sector, 342 among them were successfully selected and another 255 were shortlisted for second round, a process in the interview, officials said here on Saturday.

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, in his address, said that the district conducted its second job fair for the current fiscal today, the first one was being held in December 2022. He said that for the benefit of the job seekers from Manamadurai, Sivaganga and Illayankudi, the next job fair would be held in Manamadurai.

He elaborated on the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government in creating an exclusive window for the graduates. The officials from multiple departments engaged resource persons to train the graduates to suit the industry. Skill based training was also imparted by experts.

For those graduates, who had the aspiration to start their own ventures, the government provided guidance and also helped in getting loans and subsidies. Similarly, graduates, who were economically weaker and needed financial support too were screened and given assistance.

The officials from the Department of Employment and others underlined the need for preparing the graduates in such a way that they fitted the industry. Mainly, the communicative skills was lacking among the majority of the job seekers and measures were being taken to narrow down the gap in this regard, they said.

The Karaikudi MLA Mangudi, senior officials, including K. Vanathi and R. Devendran, and A. Pethalakshmi, Principal, Karaikudi Alagappa Government Arts College, and others participated. A total of 129 companies were present in the job fair.

