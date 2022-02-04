Job scam: One more complaint against former AIADMK functionary

A weaver S. Sundaramahalingam (66) from Aruppukottai has alleged that former AIADMK functionary, Vijaya Nallathambi had cheated him of ₹20 lakh on the promise of getting a job for his son in 2010-2011.

He said that he has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police in Chennai on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Sundaramahalingam said that he got acquainted with Nallathambi when he was an advocate in Madurai.

After the advocate made repeated promises of getting a job for his son, Sundar Raj, as a block resource teacher educator, the weaver paid him ₹20 lakh in December 2010.

Within few days, he was handed over a provisional selection order dated January 21, 2011.

Nallathambi then reportedly demanded an additional ₹20,000 for giving the appointment order. He wanted the money to be deposited in his savings bank account on May 28, 2011.

Sundaramahalingam, claimed that he subsequently came to know that the provisional selection order given to him was a fake one.

When he questioned the advocate, he was threatened with dire consequences, he alleged.

Few other persons from different parts of the State were also cheated of ₹8 lakh to ₹31 lakh on the promise of getting them government jobs.

Stating that his complaints lodged in the past were not acted upon by the State police, Sundaramahalingam said that he was lodging the complaint again now after a cheating case was registered against Nallathambi recently.

Complaining that Nallathambi had good contacts in Virudhunagar district police, Sundaramahalingam said that the cheating cases against the advocate should be investigated in Chennai.