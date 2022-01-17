Job scam: former AIADMK functionary grilled for second day

Former AIADMK Vembakottai union secretary K. Vijaya Nallathambi, who was nabbed on Sunday, was questioned in connection with ₹30 lakh job scam for the second day.

A police officer, privy to investigation, said Mr. Nallathambi was not formally arrested as his anticipatory bail petition was pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court came down heavily on the State police for showing haste in the arrest of another accused in the cheating case, former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Besides, Mr. Nallathambi had health-related issues, the police official said.

Mr. Nallathambi, who was questioned till late on Sunday at the District Crime Branch office, was allowed to go home. Based on a summon, he reappeared before Inspector of Police S. Ganesadoss at the DCB for enquiry on Monday.

After the day-long interrogation, Mr. Nallathambi promised to cooperate with the police and said that he would submit documents in connection with the job scam.

S. Ravindran of Sattur had complained that he gave ₹30 lakh through Mr. Nallathambi to the former Minister for a job in Aavin.

Mr. Nallathambi in his complaint had alleged that he gave ₹1.60 crore collected from various job aspirants to Rajenthra Bhalaji.