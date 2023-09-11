Job racket: three held in Kanniyakumari district

September 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari District Crime Branch police arrested three persons including a couple for cheating four job-seekers of ₹56 lakh.

When Pravitha, 29, of Konaththuvilai near Ireniyapuram filed a complaint with the police that she had been cheated of ₹20 lakh by a couple, who promised her a job, the case was not registered. Hence, she approached the court, which directed the Kanniyakumari District Crime Branch Police to probe the complaint.

In her complaint, Ms. Pravitha said Abhisha, 33, of Ireniyapuram and her husband Joel Deva, 37, promised her a job in Indian Railways for which they allegedly demanded money. She gave them ₹20 lakh, who also took another ₹36 lakh from three more persons, all from Kanniyakuamri district in the guise of getting the jobs in Indian Railways.

Murali from Theni district, who is the couple’s friend, also played crucial role, it is said. When the people failed to get jobs, the aspirants asked them to return the money, but they refused, Ms. Pravitha claimed in her complaint.

During investigation, police found that the trio was in Bengaluru and arrested them on Sunday. They were brought to Nagercoil on Monday for further investigation.