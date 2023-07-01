July 01, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police have arrested a youth, who allegedly cheated jobseekers to the tune of nearly ₹ 57 lakh in the guise of getting them jobs in Central Government departments.

Police said Jayan Prabhu, 39, of Marayapuram near Puthukadai, introduced himself to one Russel Raj, 49, of Kadayalumoodu as an influential person having contacts with senior politicians and bureaucrats in the Central Government. When Jayan Prabhu told Mr. Russel Raj that he could get jobs in the Income Tax Department and Indian Railways with the help of these top officials, the latter introduced a few jobseekers to the former.

Subsequently, Jayan Prabhu took four aspirants to his sister Rathi Meena, 26, his mother Rathnabai and friends Inba and Sai Prasad of Chennai, who posed as top officials of the Union Government. They reportedly took ₹56.97 lakh from the four jobseekers and gave them ‘appointment orders’. They joined ‘duty’ at Kanpur and Hyderabad in an office functioning in a private building. They were also given salary for two months.

When all the four were terminated from their ‘jobs’ after two months they realized that they had been taken for a ride and filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad. As the complaint was referred to Puthukadai Police, they found that Jayan Prabhu and his associates had cheated the jobseekers.

While Jayan Prabhu was arrested, the hunt is on to nab the others.