Job racket: five held

The District Crime Branch police have arrested five persons, including an assistant with the office of Chief Educational Office, Ramanathapuram, K. Kannan, 47, and an assistant in Rural Development department, M. Kesavan, 45, for a job racket in the Department of Education.

Police said recruits for the post of Junior Assistants, recruited by Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission, in the Department of Education in the district had recently joined duty. When D. Rajesh, 32, of Soorankottai joined duty at Government Higher Secondary School in Sikkal, the officials found that he had produced a fake appointment order.

Based on a complaint by CEO A. Pugalenthi, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik ordered for a probe by the DCB. Its DSP R. Tirumalai arrested Rajesh who revealed that Kannan had made the fake appointment order after taking ₹5 lakh from him.

Upon interrogating Kannan, the police found that both Kannan and Kesavan had also taken money from three others, identified as P. Kalaivanan, 26, S. Sathish Kumar, 33 - both from Paramakudi and Manojkumar, who had joined different schools.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused. All the accused have been booked for cheating and forgery.