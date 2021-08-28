Job racket busted: Theni police arrest three from Delhi and seize 31 mobile phones

Theni

28 August 2021 19:22 IST

The Theni Police have arrested three persons from New Delhi on charges of cheating gullible people by promising them employment in public sector banks, airports and other undertakings and siphoning off several lakhs of rupees.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh said on Friday that following a complaint from Sarada (31) wife of Malaichami of Jambuliputhur, near Andipatti, the Cyber Crime police had registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the complainant, a graduate, had received an SMS from an unknown number assuring her of a job in government undertaking.

Believing it to be true, she had called the person, who had asked for documents such as photocopy of her graduation degree etc. After giving a link, the caller had asked her to remit ₹2,550 in a bank account. Within about a fortnight, the caller had sent a ‘letter’ to her, which was an appointment order. Subsequent verification proved it was fake.

Thinking the ‘order’ was real, the woman had sent money to the bank account in a phased manner as the caller had listed out expenditure towards returnable deposit, orientation charge, training for three months, family insurance, opening of salary account in a bank and among others.

The woman had sent a total amount of ₹15,74,425. But as she still remained without work, she grew suspicious and lodged a complaint, the SP said.

A special team led by Inspector Saravanan and 10 others was sent to New Delhi to probe the case. The team succeeded in arresting - Vijay (29), Ramchandar (33) and Govind (23.

Based on their confession, the police unravelled that two among the trio hailed from Namakkal district.

About 20 years ago, they had settled in New Delhi. As they worked in a bank as subordinate staff, they had good knowledge about the working pattern, training programmes, offer letter and pay fixation for different levels of staff/officers.

The modus operandi of the gang was to give some money to economically weaker sections, who were illiterate, to open bank accounts. With the identity cards of these people, the gang purchased SIM cards and sent SMS to people at random offering jobs. The bank accounts were also opened in the name of persons, who were in the habit of consuming liquor and drugs.

Police said, the gang may have siphoned off huge money as they had been spending lavishly over the years by living in posh locality and apartments. They had also travelled overseas. The police team seized 31 mobile phones, ₹50,000 in cash and some documents.

The reason they targeted people in Tamil Nadu was that most of the victims never went to New Delhi to trace the gang. As the suspects also withdrew the money immediately and closed the accounts, it was difficult for the victims to trace the account holders.

The gang, it seems, had obtained the data regarding mobile numbers of people living in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities for a price from an agency in Chennai. At least, people from 20 districts in T.N. may have been cheated by the trio. They had a register with names of people (who were cheated), their mobile numbers, the bank account to which the money was transferred and withdrawn, et al,. In short, with about 30 to 35 mobile phones, they functioned like a call centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cheated people.

The three persons were produced before a court. Further investigation is on.