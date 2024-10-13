Job racket busted, man arrested at Chennai airport

A 46-year-old air passenger arriving from Nigeria was arrested by police at the international airport in Chennai on Sunday.

Police identified the arrested man as Vijila Kumar of Middle Street, Avaraikulam Sivagnanapuram, Tirunelveli.

The arrest came following a complaint from Balaratheesh, 25, of Pazhavur and Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan directed the District Crime Bureau to register a case, police officials told reporters.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the complainant gave ₹1.20 lakh to Kumar some months ago after being promised a job abroad. However, neither did the job offer materialise nor was the money returned. When Kumar could not be traced, Balaratheesh lodged the complaint.

After a probe, Sub-Inspector Shanti and her team learnt that Kumar had gone abroad. On information that he was likely to land at Chennai airport, the team rushed there and maintained a surveillance for a couple of days, police said.

On his arrival, the team detained Vijilakumar and brought him to Tirunelveli for further investigation, police said.

Investigation suggested that he had cheated many people to the tune of ₹60 lakh on the promise of securing them jobs abroad.