GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job racket busted, man arrested at Chennai airport

Published - October 13, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old air passenger arriving from Nigeria was arrested by police at the international airport in Chennai on Sunday.

Police identified the arrested man as Vijila Kumar of Middle Street, Avaraikulam Sivagnanapuram, Tirunelveli.

The arrest came following a complaint from Balaratheesh, 25, of Pazhavur and Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan directed the District Crime Bureau to register a case, police officials told reporters.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the complainant gave ₹1.20 lakh to Kumar some months ago after being promised a job abroad. However, neither did the job offer materialise nor was the money returned. When Kumar could not be traced, Balaratheesh lodged the complaint.

After a probe, Sub-Inspector Shanti and her team learnt that Kumar had gone abroad. On information that he was likely to land at Chennai airport, the team rushed there and maintained a surveillance for a couple of days, police said.

On his arrival, the team detained Vijilakumar and brought him to Tirunelveli for further investigation, police said.

Investigation suggested that he had cheated many people to the tune of ₹60 lakh on the promise of securing them jobs abroad.

Published - October 13, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.