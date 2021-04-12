Job racket: advance bail plea dismissed

Madurai

12 April 2021 22:05 IST

The Principal Sessions Judge P. Vadamalai dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the main accused involved in a case of job racketeering.

I. Thirumalalagu from Madurai had promised a youth that he could secure a job in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limted (BSNL) for him and had received ₹12 lakh from his mother for the same. He had told the woman that he was an influential person in the BSNL. He also gave an ‘appointment order’ to the youth. When the youth went to the BSNL office, he realised that the job order was fake.

The judge took note of the fact that the investigation in the case has not yet been completed and none of the accused had been secured as yet. The judge dismissed the bail petition “considering the grave nature of the accusations and the facts and circumstances in the case.” The main accused is said to be a close relative of another accused in the case, and there was a monetary dispute between the second accused and the mother of the youth.