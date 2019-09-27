‘Job opportunities aplenty in tourism industry’

Former Tourism Commissioner V. Palanikumar said that Tamil Nadu had very good arrival of tourists for five years as per data collected by the Tourism department in 2018.

Speaking at a seminar on job opportunities in tourism industry for college students organised by the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart and the Tourism department on the occasion of World Tourism Day here on Friday, he said tourism industry offers job opportunities to all kinds of workers. It continues to be a priority sector in India due to generation of good income.

Tamil Nadu has architectural splendour and the best mix of heritage, eco and wildlife tourism. It has been adjudged as the best state for heritage and spiritual tourism. For, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in Tamil Nadu manages a total of 40,000 temples. Of late, countries like Japan have direct flight connectivity with Chennai. Foreign tourists need not land in Hyderabad to visit Tamil Nadu.

So students should read more books and develop a jubilant and cheerful attitude to tap this growing market. Tourism helps in social transformation of a country. Happiness index rises when one travels. If the industry is tapped well, students can succeed in life, he said.

President of the Travel Mart Chitra Ganapathy and Secretary Rishwanth Jayaraj organised a pop quiz for students and distributed prizes. They enlightened them about job opportunities in tourism industry.

District Tourism Officer P. Balamurugan said students had participated in painting and photography competitions held to promote tourism in Madurai.