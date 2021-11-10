Madurai

Job mela on Friday

Ramanathapuram

A job mela will be held at the District Employment Office here on November 12.

In a statement, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat said private companies could participate in the job mela and select employees. Jobs would be offered to people with educational qualifications from Class X to graduation.

Job aspirants having certificates from ITIs and diploma holders could participate in the mela.

Interested candidates should visit the camp with their biodata, application seeking employment, original certificates of educational qualification, Aadhaar card, copies of family card and photographs.

Seniority in registration at the District Employment Office seeking jobs in government sector would not be disturbed for those who got employment in private sector through the mela, the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 6:00:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/job-mela-on-friday/article37419033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY