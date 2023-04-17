Job mela in Virudhunagar on Friday

April 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Private job mela for unemployed youth would be held at the District Employment Office here on Friday.

A statement said that over 20 leading companies would participate in the job mela which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs are being offered for aspirants with educational qualifications from Class VIII to graduates (B. Sc. Chemistry).

Job aspirants who had undergone courses in nursing, ITI and Diploma can participate in the mela. The selected candidates would be posted in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, coimbatore, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Chennai.

Candidates can register themselves through www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in Private companies who want to participate in the job mela can meet the District Employment Officer. Seniority in registration for government job aspirants who get jobs through private job mela would not be affected.