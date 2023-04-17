HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job mela in Virudhunagar on Friday

April 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Private job mela for unemployed youth would be held at the District Employment Office here on Friday.

A statement said that over 20 leading companies would participate in the job mela which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs are being offered for aspirants with educational qualifications from Class VIII to graduates (B. Sc. Chemistry).

Job aspirants who had undergone courses in nursing, ITI and Diploma can participate in the mela. The selected candidates would be posted in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, coimbatore, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Chennai.

Candidates can register themselves through www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in Private companies who want to participate in the job mela can meet the District Employment Officer. Seniority in registration for government job aspirants who get jobs through private job mela would not be affected.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.