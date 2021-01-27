27 January 2021 21:12 IST

Virudhunagar

District Employment Office and Training will conduct a special private job mela for differently abled persons in Sivakasi on Saturday.

A press release said the mela would be held at the CSI High School for Deaf and Dumb at Satchiyapuram between 10 a.m. and 3 pm. Ten leading firms that select differently abled employees will participate in the mela. Persons with qualification from Class 8 to graduation, ITI and diploma can take part in the mela. Candidates should be aged between 30 to 45 years. They should bring their national identity card, all certificates and Aadhaar card to the mela.

Getting appointment order through this mela will not affect the seniority list of selected candidate in the employment office, Collector R. Kannan said.