1,012 get job offer letters

TIRUNELVELI

05 December 2021 19:44 IST

The district administration, in association with the Startup TN, has called for public participation in creating solutions for the validated problems of government agencies.

Speaking at a job fair in which 1012 youth received offer letters/appointment letters from 98 firms, Collector V Vishnu said on Saturday that interested people could access htttps://tirunelvelistartups.com and give their suggestions. The district administration has posted four challenges and the best or implementable solutions would get up to ₹2 lakh each, he said.

He said that the ITI at Pettai had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bosch, Gangaikondan. Youth, who have studied up to eighth standard, can join electrician/wireman courses to be conducted free of cost.

Every year, through this new facility, 100 youths could benefit and become skilled workers. The short term certificate course would fetch them jobs. The Skill Development Corporation and the Livelihood Mission would coordinate with the district administration and the Directorate, Employment and Training officials.

Presiding over the job fair, Assembly Speaker Appavoo said that the State government had been taking numerous steps to open up new industries not only in Chennai but in other cities and districts also. Such recruitment drives encouraged more and more youth to register themselves and get jobs. MP Gnanathiraviam, Employment and Training Department Regional Director Jothimani, Project Director Shanthi, college principal John Kennedy participated.