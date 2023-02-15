HamberMenu
Job fair to be held in Madurai on February 17

February 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A private sector employment camp will be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre in K. Pudur here on Friday.

Candidates who have completed Class X, Class XII, holders of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diploma and ITI certificates are eligible to attend the camp, stated a press release.

Interested candidates can register on http://www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and participate along with original documents including those of educational qualifications, Aadhaar card, ration card and photograph.

The camp would begin at 10 a.m.

