Job fair to be held in Dindigul on February 17

February 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will conduct a free camp for employment in the private sector on its premises in Dindigul on Friday.

Employers from various private companies will be present and job seekers across the district can participate in the camp, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

Interested candidates should bring their bio data, original certificates of educational qualifications and its photocopies. Private companies willing to participate in the job fair can visit the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre for further details.

The candidates upon landing jobs through the fair will not lose their seniority in registration at the District Employment Office. Participants can also register for skill development programmes conducted by National Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Any changes in online registration by the participants will be rectified immediately. The camp will begin at 10.30 a.m.