Job fair in Palayamkottai

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for a private job fair on August 6 at Francis Xavier Engineering College in Palayamkottai from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a press release, Mr. Vishnu said more than 200 companies are expected to participate in it.

Candidates who have passed Class 5, SSLC, Plus Two, degree, diploma, ITI and computer-operating skills can participate in this fair with their resume, photocopies of educational qualification certificates and Aadhaar cards.

Interested candidates should register their names in www.tnprivatejobs.tin.gov.in and join Nellai Employment Office telegram group for getting latest news.

They should follow COVID appropriate behaviou.

Buses from various parts of the district will be operated to the venue. A good number of school managements has agreed to spare their buses to take the candidates to the venue.

Moreover, steps have been taken to provide free lunch to the participants at the venue.