Job fair in Palayamkottai on Sept. 21

Published - September 10, 2024 08:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Employment and Training and Tamil Nadu Rural and Urban Livelihood Programme organise a job fair at St. John’s College in Palayamkottai on September 21.

According to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, over 100 companies will participate in the job fair to be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for recruiting candidates with educational qualification of Class V to graduation and diploma in engineering and ITI trades.

Dr. Karthikeyan said interested candidates should bring their resume and copies of certificates for educational qualifications and Aadhaar card to the job fair after uploading their details in www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in

The companies interested in participating in the job fair should also register their details in the same portal. Employment registration seniority of those who got jobs in the job fair would not be cancelled, the Collector added.

