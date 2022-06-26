Job fair held

As many as 110 job-seekers participated in the job fair organised by the Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee (MLACC) here on Sunday.

A total of eight private companies participated in the fair and conducted interviews.

Thirty-one candidates were selected and appointment orders were issued. Further, a few candidates would need to complete another round of interviews scheduled later by a few companies, said one of the organisers.

Candidates holding postgraduates and undergraduate degrees, and diploma from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Sivaganga had participated in the fair, he added.

Advocate Sahaya Philomin Raj and other MLACC members including Antony Arumai, V. Muthukumar, Umadevi, Sasikumar and others were present.