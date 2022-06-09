Job fair for the differently abled

THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration is organising a mega job fair for the physically challenged persons at VOC College here on June 11 in which 100 firms are expected to participate.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after reviewing the arrangements made in VOC College, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the event was ogranised as the physically challenged persons were submitting petitions on Mondays seeking employment as they were ready to lead a dignified life instead of expecting any assistance from anyone.

The district administration requested all private companies to participate in the job fair and accommodate physically challenged persons in their workforce if they possessed the employable skills.

Consequently, around 100 private firms are expected to participate in the job fair. The district administration has made arrangements for operating special buses from all 12 blocks in the district to VOC College to bring the physically challenged aspirants to the job fair.

“After serving them the breakfast, we’ve erected ‘shamiana’ with chairs where the participants can wait. Ramps have been created wherever it is necessary to ensure hassle-free movement of the participants during the job fair,” he said.

Besides, national identity cards would be given to the physically challenged persons so as to enable them to get all the assistance including housing being extended by the State and the Central governments. Since the doctors from various departments and officials of various departments will be there to screen the physically challenged persons, they can get the identity cards before they leave the venue.

Moreover, those who seek skill development will be given the right guidance for equipping them with employable skills and loans from banks to start their business ventures if the beneficiaries can submit relevant documents.

“We expect a minimum of 1,000 physically challenged persons to participate in this job fair and allied events to get benefited,” he said.