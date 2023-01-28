Job aspirants get a new place for focused preparation in Madurai

January 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

An Integrated Study Centre, constructed next to the Corporation swimming pool near World Tamil Sangam at Tallakulam here, was inaugurated by Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan on Saturday.

The project was realised at a cost of ₹75 lakh, out of which ₹45 lakh was funded by ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ and ₹30 lakh under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

The centre houses a reading room, vacant area with paver-block pathways leading to benches, three shelters with benches, toilets, adequate lights, CCTV cameras, etc. “The paver-blocks were manufactured by Madurai Central Prison inmates,” said Mr. Venkatesan.

He said drinking water facility would be ensured here soon. “Steps will be taken to rope in private coaching academies to hold weekly or monthly sessions for those preparing for various competitive exams. The reading room will soon have racks filled with books,” Mr. Venkatesan said, adding Madurai would need more such centres.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon told The Hindu that the centre would be open on all days for users and entry would be free. “A minimal membership fee might be charged if any NGO or private agency takes up its maintenance.

Among the many users of the centre who interacted with the MP was a TNPSC Group IV aspirant, Dharini from Tiruvannamalai. “I have been using Aringar Anna Maligai (Madurai Corporation’s Headquarters) premises to study for the past six months. Now this designated space comes as a boon,” she said.

A few visitors said more shade on the premises would be of help, and the noise from the road was a distraction since the premises had only railings and not a compound wall. The exam aspirants who made use of the centre on the inaugural day included a few transgenders.

MLAs S. Boominathan, A. Venkatesan and G. Thalapathi, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari, Congress Councillor (ward 31) V. Murugan and City Engineer S. Arasu were present.