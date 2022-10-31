JICA officials inspect AIIMS site at Thoppur

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 31, 2022 22:23 IST

Officials of Japan International Cooperation Agency at AIIMS site at Thoppur in Madurai on Monday.

Officials of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Monday inspected the site earmarked for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur here.

The newly nominated member of AIIMS, Dr. V. Nagarajan, also accompanied Aditi Puri and Rio Ohguchi of the JICA, which is funding the mega project. The team was briefed by M. Hanumantha Rao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of AIIMS, on the plan of action regarding the project and its construction.

Mr. Rao said the JICA officials discussed the modalities of the initial documentation processes to kickstart the construction at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nagarajan who interacted with the engineering team and officials present, urging them to initiate the essential clearance processes soon.

