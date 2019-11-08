Jhansi Rani Park gives way to plaza

Till the late 1980s, Jhansi Rani Park, the first park of Madurai, established during the British rule, was one of the popular landmarks in the city, recalls V. R. Ravi, a veteran tour guide.

The prime location of the park - near Meenakshi Sundreswarar Temple - at the West Avani Moola Street- Netaji Road junction meant there was a steady stream of people visiting the park all through the day. “Those days it was customary for many people to visit the park after watching a movie at nearby New Cinema,” Mr. Ravi says.

Now the park is no more. In place of the inviting green space, Madurai Corporation is constructing a plaza and heritage bazaar under Smart Cities Mission programme. Jhansi Rani Park has joined the list of iconic places lost to urbanisation.

The project

The Corporation has earmarked ₹2.21 crore for the plaza and heritage bazaar. The project, which commenced in June is expected to be completed by March next year, says architect M. Karthi, who is in charge of it.

As per a larger plan, in the Smart City of the future, tourists will either walk or use battery-operated vehicles on Netaji Road. The plaza will have parking bays for those vehicles and a tourist information centre as it lies on the way to Meenakshi Temple. There will be 10 shops on ground floor and Corporation tax collection office and a restaurant on the first floor.

A Corporation official says there will be cloakroom and locker facility for tourists, besides toilets. The plaza would have ramps and handrails for ease of use for differently abled visitors. A fountain and plants along a pathway of cut stone would adorn the entrance.

Open spaces needed

But urban planners and experts are against losing the very few green spaces in the heart of the city. G. Balaji, Professor, Architecture Department of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, says expanding green spaces within the city is an important goal under Smart Cities Mission. “As per the plan, more than 50% of the area is used for buildings. There will be very less green cover,” he says.

The core city, which is highly congested and trampled by a huge floating population definitely needs a public park, says N. Ramalingam, vice-president of Indian Institute of Architects, Madurai Chapter. “There are already a large number of shops on the stretch and there is no requirement for more shops at this park too,” he says.City Engineer S. Arasu says the project will have sufficient green space and the plaza will be of use to tourists.