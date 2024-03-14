Jewellery stolen from locked house in Kadayanallur

March 14, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TENKASI

The Kadayanallur police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who stole gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh from a house in Kadayanallur.

Police said Khaja Maideen of Kadayanallur New Street and his wife had gone to the mosque for offering prayers on Wednesday night after keeping the key of his house in the electricity meter box. When the couple returned home after the prayers, they found that the house had been opened with the key kept inside the electricity meter box. Unidentified persons, who entered the house, had stolen over eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone from the house.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Khaja Maideen, the Kadayanallur police have registered a case.