GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery stolen from locked house in Kadayanallur

March 14, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadayanallur police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who stole gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh from a house in Kadayanallur.

Police said Khaja Maideen of Kadayanallur New Street and his wife had gone to the mosque for offering prayers on Wednesday night after keeping the key of his house in the electricity meter box. When the couple returned home after the prayers, they found that the house had been opened with the key kept inside the electricity meter box. Unidentified persons, who entered the house, had stolen over eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone from the house.

 Based on the complaint from Mr. Khaja Maideen, the Kadayanallur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.