Jewellery showroom saleswoman arrested

TIRUNELVELI

The Valliyoor police have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery showroom where she was working as ‘saleswoman’.

According to ASP, Valliyoor, Samay Singh Meena, police started investigating the case of gold ornaments and silver articles stolen from a jewellery showroom near Valliyoor Old Bus-Stand where CCTV cameras have been fitted. During investigation the police found that L. Subha, 22, of Rajalingapuram near Valliyoor, who was working in the showroom as saleswoman had stolen the valuables even as the proprietor of the shop Ramachandran had been admitted to the hospital due to some health issues.

“In the absence of Mr. Ramachandran, the woman had stolen 47 sovereigns of gold ornaments and silver articles over the past few days. Since the monitor connected to the CCTV was under service due to malfunctioning, Subha thought that the visuals showing her stealing the gold and silver would not get recorded and had stolen the valuables from the showroom,” Mr. Samay Singh Meena said.

Since the sales woman had given the stolen valuables to her mother Vijayalakshmi, she was also arrested by Inspector of Police, Valliyoor, Shahul Hameed who recovered 41.50 sovereigns from Subha and Vijayalakshmi.