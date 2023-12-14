ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery showroom burgled in Vadakkankulam

December 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars have stolen ₹15 lakh-worth gold ornaments and ₹1.50 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Vadakkankulam in Tirunelveli district.

Police said the burglars broke the locks of the shutters of the jewellery shop on Wednesday night and decamped with 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 13 kg of silver articles and ₹1.50 lakh.

The burglary came to light on Thursday morning when the showroom owner, Pon Sundari, 42, came to the showroom. Panagudi police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US