Jewellery showroom burgled in Vadakkankulam

December 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Unidentified burglars have stolen ₹15 lakh-worth gold ornaments and ₹1.50 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Vadakkankulam in Tirunelveli district.

Police said the burglars broke the locks of the shutters of the jewellery shop on Wednesday night and decamped with 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 13 kg of silver articles and ₹1.50 lakh.

The burglary came to light on Thursday morning when the showroom owner, Pon Sundari, 42, came to the showroom. Panagudi police have registered a case.