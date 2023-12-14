GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery showroom burgled in Vadakkankulam

December 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars have stolen ₹15 lakh-worth gold ornaments and ₹1.50 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Vadakkankulam in Tirunelveli district.

Police said the burglars broke the locks of the shutters of the jewellery shop on Wednesday night and decamped with 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 13 kg of silver articles and ₹1.50 lakh.

The burglary came to light on Thursday morning when the showroom owner, Pon Sundari, 42, came to the showroom. Panagudi police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.