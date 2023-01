January 31, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MADURAI

A jewellery shop owner, G. Manikandan (44) of M.K. Puram in the city, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons on Tuesday night.

Police said Manikandan came out of his shop and was walking on the road when he was waylaid by an armed gang that stabbed him multiple times near Jaihindpuram-MK Puram Junction at around 8:30 p.m.

He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Jaihindpuram police are investigating.