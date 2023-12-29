Jewellery shop employee held in Marthandam

December 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

An employee of a jewellery shop in Marthandam was arrested on Friday on charge of theft.

According to police, Aneesh, 29, the employee, had been working in the shop for over 10 years. Gaining the confidence of the shop owner, he had been stealing jewels in a small way since March, with the assistance of two other women employees, as per CCTV footage. Totally, gold jewellery weighing about 100 sovereigns and silver articles weighing six kgs had been stolen from the shop since March, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.