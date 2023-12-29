ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery shop employee held in Marthandam

December 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a jewellery shop in Marthandam was arrested on Friday on charge of theft.

According to police, Aneesh, 29, the employee, had been working in the shop for over 10 years. Gaining the confidence of the shop owner, he had been stealing jewels in a small way since March, with the assistance of two other women employees, as per CCTV footage. Totally, gold jewellery weighing about 100 sovereigns and silver articles weighing six kgs had been stolen from the shop since March, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US