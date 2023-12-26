GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jewellery, cash stolen from two locked houses

December 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants have decamped with gold jewellery and cash from two locked homes in Kanniyakumari district.

In the first incident, Kereen, 54, had locked her house and gone to the church on the eve of Christmas. When she returned late in the night, she found the door lock broken and the jewellery weighing 35 sovereigns and ₹55,000 missing from an almirah in the house. Rajakkamangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, Eraniel police have registered a case following a complaint from Xavier Antony, 55. In his complaint , he said that his wife Panneer Selva Kumari, 48, kept a four- sovereign jewellery and ₹10,000 in the house. After they returned from church, they found the valuables missing.

