Jewellery, cash stolen from house

Gold jewellery weighing 60 sovereigns and cash were stolen from a locked house in Tirumangalam near here on Saturday.

Police said that retired coperative bank official Thirumavalavan, 62, had gone to the church and his wife Ebenezer Beulah, who was working as a teacher, was also. away. When Thirumavalavan returned home, he could not open the front door as it was locked from inside. Suspecting something wrong, he went to the rear side where he found the locks broken and the jewellery and cash stolen from the house. Tirumangalam Town police are investigating,