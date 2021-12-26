Madurai

Jewellery, cash stolen from house

Gold jewellery weighing 60 sovereigns and cash were stolen from a locked house in Tirumangalam near here on Saturday.

Police said that retired coperative bank official Thirumavalavan, 62, had gone to the church and his wife Ebenezer Beulah, who was working as a teacher, was also. away. When Thirumavalavan returned home, he could not open the front door as it was locked from inside. Suspecting something wrong, he went to the rear side where he found the locks broken and the jewellery and cash stolen from the house. Tirumangalam Town police are investigating,


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 7:48:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/jewellery-cash-stolen-from-house/article38043162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY