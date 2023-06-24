Jeweller kidnapped in Madurai, beaten up and released; police arrest 4 including advocate

June 24, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Madurai

The Madurai City Police on Friday arrested four persons, including an advocate, Manimaran, in connection with the kidnapping of a jeweller, Balaji, of Dindigul and two others, in Madurai on June 20, 2023. The police identified the accused persons as Alaguraja, Tiruselvam and Manimaran.

The K. Pudur police had registered a case of a man missing, based on a complaint from Balaji’s wife, Naganandhini on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The police said that Balaji, along with another individual, Subramanian of Virudhunagar, had started a jewellery shop, ‘Arusha’ in Virudhunagar, in 2022. Besides, he also ran a finance company, Future Generation Capital Private Limited. This company had collected funds from 2,300 investors with a promise to return to them, ₹1 lakh after one year, with a monthly interest of ₹7,000. The jewellery shop too, ran a monthly instalment scheme. However, after collecting crores of rupees from investors, the two men were not able to return the money.

Even as the District Crime Branch, Virudhunagar had registered a case, Subramanian, ended his life. Balaji, who was arrested, subsequently came out of jail on bail. On June 19, 2023, Balaji, his brother-in-law, Karthikeyan and his driver, Sabareesh, had gone to hold talks with his customers. However, all three had not returned home on June 20, 2023 as promised. Since Balaji’s phone was switched off, his wife, Naganandhini, had lodged a complaint with the K. Pudur police.

Later, all three returned home. The police investigation revealed that all the three were kidnapped by a gang with the help of Balaji’s employees, Venkatesh, Tiruselvam and Vijay. When Balaji and the two others were proceeding towards Dindigul, their car was intercepted near Alathur by the advocate and his gang. They kidnapped the three and beat them up seeking the return of the money they had invested.

The police are on the lookout for other accused persons in the case.

