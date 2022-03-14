Jeweller kidnapped, ₹2.5 crore robbed near Madurai

Three accused held, cash recovered in-tact

In a swift operation, Madurai Rural District Police have arrested three persons who kidnapped S. Dharmaraj, 61, near Tirumangalam on Sunday and recovered ₹2.5 crore from them.

The police identified the accused as Dharmaraj’s driver R. Praveen Kumar, 26, and his friends M. Arun Kumar and U. Alex Pandian of Mottaimalai. The police said Dharmaraj was running a jewellery shop at Arasaradi here. He used to go to Nagercoil for purchasing gold. On Sunday, he left for Nagercoil with ₹2.5 crore in his car along with his employee Govindaraj, 50, and acting driver Praveen Kumar.

When the car was proceeding near Nesaneri near Tirumangalam, Praveen Kumar stopped the car on the pretext of attending to call of nature at 1.15 p.m. Along with him, Govindaraj also got down, leaving Dharmaraj in the car.

Even as both of them were walking towards the road margin, two persons got into the car and sped away in the vehicle along with the jeweller. The duo, after threatening Dharmaraj at knifepoint and assaulting him, dumped him at Athipatti near Sedapatti and escaped in the same car.

Dharmaraj, who was gagged and tied, struggled and freed himself and alerted the police using the mobile phone from a shepherd.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran formed three special teams to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police found the car abandoned in a farm at Elumalai.

"During interrogation, we found that the driver had masterminded the robbery along with his friends. Later, we tracked the accused along with the cash at a lodge in Dindigul," the SP said.

After abandoning the car, they reached Periyakulam by a cab and from there they went to Dindigul in a bus.

"Since, they thought that the police could not identify them, they had their mobile phones switched on and had checked in at the lodge giving their details," the SP said.

Madurai Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni appreciated the efforts of the special teams in nabbing the accused swiftly.

The district police have instructed people carrying such huge valuables to follow certain safety precautions.

The vehicles they use should have CCTV cameras and should have an armed guard with proper gun licence. Even the owners can get arms licence and carry weapons.

The vehicles should have GPS equipment for tracking and also locker facility and should have the numbers of police stations en route. The vehicles should not be stopped midway.