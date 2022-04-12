Jeweller attacked; robbers escape with 5 kg of gold; police form four teams

TIRUNELVELI

An unidentified gang escaped with about five kg of gold jewellery after attacking the jeweller with deadly weapons at Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district on Monday night.

Superintendent of Police Saravanan visited the scene of crime and formed four special teams led by ADSP Mariraj.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the jeweller Mydeen Pichai, 55, son of Asanar was running a jewellery shop in the Main Bazaar at Veeravanallur for about 20 years. His father and brother Aliyas assisted him.

After they close the shop everyday, Mydeen Pichai used to take the valuables to his house. Last night too, he took the jewellery and ₹ 75,000 to his house in a two-wheeler. As he was approaching towards his house, a group waylaid him and attacked him with weapons.

When he fell and reportedly turned unconscious, the gang took away the booty under the cover of darkness and fled from the scene, the police said.

The police have registered a case. Cheranmahadevi sub-division DSP Ramakrishnan, Inspector Murugan and other officers were gathering details from the CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The victim was rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.