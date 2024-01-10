Jeeyar objects to Forest department collecting entry fees from devotees going to temples in Western Ghats

January 10, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Srivilliputtur has condemned the practice of Department of Forest in collecting entry fees from devotees for visiting the temples located at various places in the forest area of Western Ghats.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, the Jeeyar questioned as to who gave the rights to the officials of Forest department to collect the entry fees.

“Under which Government Order do they collect the fees? How much money have they collected in the last three years and what has happened to the collected money?” he asked.

Stating that before any government department started to take care of the forests, he said that the local people had taken care of the forests. They had built the temples to their family deities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How is it fair for the Forest department now to collect entry fee from the devotees to visit their family temples?” he asked.

The Jeeyar wondered how devotees alone are forced to pay the entry fee while antisocial elements are not prevented from misusing the forest land.

He also charged that the Forest department had not laid proper roads to the temples and were also not constructing bridges over streams for the benefit of the devotees despite the government allocating funds.

The Forest department should forthwith stop collection of entry fee. “Or else I will join the devotees in squatting in the forest,” the Jeeyar said.

He also sought a probe by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit against the forest officials who had collected entry fees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.