Jeeyar claims violation of ‘agama’ rules in Srirangam temple

The Hindu Bureau SRIVILLIPUTTUR
November 01, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Mamunigal Mutt here has alleged violation of ‘agama’ rules in pujas being performed in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Jeeyar alleged that the Ramanujar practices of puja had been changed in the temple in the last five years. The tradition of ‘Archarya’ customs being followed in the temple had been violated, he said, adding that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials did not have any rights to interfere with the temple issues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Claiming that an official in the rank of Joint Commissioner had ordered changes in the puja practices, he said a demonstration to seek his suspension would be held in Chennai on November 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app