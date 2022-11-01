Jeeyar claims violation of ‘agama’ rules in Srirangam temple

Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Mamunigal Mutt here has alleged violation of ‘agama’ rules in pujas being performed in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Jeeyar alleged that the Ramanujar practices of puja had been changed in the temple in the last five years. The tradition of ‘Archarya’ customs being followed in the temple had been violated, he said, adding that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials did not have any rights to interfere with the temple issues.

Claiming that an official in the rank of Joint Commissioner had ordered changes in the puja practices, he said a demonstration to seek his suspension would be held in Chennai on November 5.