Jayaraj’s daughter deposes before court

Madurai

11 August 2021 20:53 IST

J. Persis, daughter of Jayaraj and sister of Benicks, who died of alleged custodial torture by Sattankulam police last year, on Wednesday deposed before the additional district and sessions judge I, Madurai.

The accused were produced before the trial court. Ms. Persis, a witness, was examined and cross-examined during the course of the trial proceedings. Earlier, J. Selvarani, mother of Persis, had deposed before the sessions judge. The case was adjourned till August 16.

Advertising

Advertising