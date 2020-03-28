Jawans follow strict discipline

MADURAI

With the nationwide lockdown in effect till April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans deployed in Madurai have been following a strict regimen in their camp here, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Restriction has been imposed on entry to the High Court campus for three weeks. The usually large number of jawans deployed at the High Court Bench premises has been reduced to minimum. A new three-shift rotation is being followed now.

“We have asked the jawans deployed in Madurai to strictly remain in the camp. They are allowed to go out only to discharge their duty or when they need to buy any essential commodity,” CISF sources said. No leave had been granted to anyone stationed here. However, the period of leave for those who had already gone on leave had been extended so that they could stay safe at home, they added.

The jawans had been instructed to maintain personal distancing. Use of hand sanitisers and hand wash liquids had been made mandatory. Surgical masks and gloves had also been procured for their use. Even when the High Court was functioning normally, the jawans wore masks and used sanitisers on visitors, the sources said.

Sources said that disinfectants were used on fitness and training equipment at the camp. “Jawans take turns and work out in small numbers. After one batch uses the equipment, the disinfectants are used. They are also kept under the sunlight,” the sources said.

During dining, a strict schedule was followed and the jawans ate in batches. Weapons were thoroughly cleaned before they were returned to the armoury, sources added.