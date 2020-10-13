Jawan’s body cremated

Villagers stage road roko

Body of the Indian Army jawan, who allegedly committed suicide who had been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated in his native place of Aayaalpatti on Tuesday.

The family of jawan D. Mullairaj, 28, of Aayaalpatti in Tenkasi district, who was working in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir, received information on October 11 over phone that Mullairaj passed away. Since the person who informed the family about the untimely demise of Mullairaj could not be contacted again to understand the reason for his death, the family was shocked. No senior army official contacted the family to formally inform them about the death of Mullairaj.

After Mullairaj’s mother Azhagathal submitted a petition to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan on Monday, he contacted the higher-ups in the Ministry of Defence to know the reason behind the death of the soldier and took steps to bring the body back to his native place.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko sent a letter to Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh seeking probe into the “mysterious death” of the jawan and immediate steps to send the body quickly.

A team of army personnel brought the body to Aayalpatti on Tuesday. However, the villagers, who accused the army officials for not properly informing the family about the death, staged a road roko. Led by MDMK Tirunelveli rural district secretary T.M. Rajendran, they said the due compensation should be given to the family.

Even though Revenue Divisional Officer Murugaselvi, DSP, Sankarankovil, Balasundaram, and tahsildar Thirumalaiselvi held talks with them, they refused to give up their agitation. When the army officials, in the presence of police and revenue officials, held talks with the protesters, they told the family that Mullairaj had committed suicide. They promised the family that assistance would be given early.

The jawan’s body was later cremated.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.