  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Jasmine price touched new high in Madurai flower market; sold at ₹ 2,000 per kg

December 02, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following severe cold experienced by the farmers in their fields, jasmine flowers could not be harvested in full shape and quantity. As a result of poor arrival, the price of jasmine - Madurai Malli - touched a new high at the flower market here on Friday.

Merchants said that on an average around 50 tonnes of jasmine flowers grown by farmers in Usilampatti, Thirumangalam, Eliyarpathi, Valayankulam and other locations in Madurai district and Kodaikanal Road and Batlagundu in Dindigul district would arrive here at the market.

Many farmers could take out only 50 to 60 % of the produce to the market, owing to severe cold. Hence, Madurai Malli, which was selling at ₹ 800 per kg till last week, suddenly moved upwards and stood at a new high of ₹ 2,000 per kg.

With weddings and other auspicious events slated to happen on Sunday and the following week, the prices were likely to either go up or hover around the same price till mid-January due to Christmas, New Year and Pongal celebrations, the merchants felt, and added that other flowers like “sampangi” “arali” “marikolundhu” “mullai” and “pichi” too appeared to be an alternative to jasmine.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.