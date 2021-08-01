Jasmine cultivation to be upgraded at Thangachimadam

Plan to set up farmers’ producers companies to avoid middlemen

There is good news for jasmine growers in the district.

Collector J.U. Chandrakala has proposed to map the number of jasmine growers in the district and, subsequently, form farmers’ producers organisation/company.

The Collector, accompanied by senior officials from Horticulture department, has visited Thangachimadam panchayat in Mandapam block to take stock of jasmine cultivation. And interacting with farmers has led to a clear understanding of infrastructure facilities needed there.

According to the farmers, jasmine thrives well in well-drained sand loamy soil rich in organic matter. The ideal agro climatic conditions are warm summer with ample water supply and sunny days with humid conditions.

Jasmine can be grown in a wide range of soil — from clay to sandy soil withgood drainage. For better production, the soil should be rich through addition of organic compost or any farm yard manure, they said.

In Mandapam block, about 650 farmers from Nochiyurani, Sathakonvalasai and Thangachimadam panchayats cultivate jasmine mother plant seedling and nursery. It has been proposed to first carry out mapping of the number of farmers engaged in jasmine cultivation.

Thangachimadam jasmine seeds and mother plants are so popular that buyers from Bengaluru, Kerala and Koyambedu in Chennai come to procure them, said Seeni Murugan, a farmer.

‘Branding important’

Branding plays a major role and, through self-help-groups, marketing can be done on a better platform, the Collector contended.

By avoiding middlemen, the farmers can reap in higher earnings. Also, funding is no problem as apart from NABARD, there is other banklink support that can encourage the farmers’ producers companies, she felt.

According to Horticulture Deputy Director Nagarajan, apart from subsidies, the soil at Thangachimadam is best suited in the coastal district for jasmine cultivation.

While the farmers have sought setting up of cold storage facilities ,the government has given its approval for value addition and other promotional activities for jasmine cultivation. In future, the Horticulture department will impart training to farmers on the latest techniques, he added.