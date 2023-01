January 15 and 17 to remain dry days

January 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of jallikattu events, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has announced dry days on January 15 and 17 in Avaniapuram and Alanganallur respectively and their surrounding areas. A total of 16 TASMAC retail shops and (FL)-1 and 2 bars in these areas would remain closed. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.