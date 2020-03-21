‘Janata curfew’ starts on Saturday afternoon itself in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

It was early ‘Janata curfew’ for people of this port town as the traders were forced to close down on Saturday afternoon itself by the Corporation and the police authorities following huge number of people rushing to the shops to buy the essential commodities.

Since the people came out in large number in the forenoon and also in the afternoon of Saturday to purchase essential commodities in the wake of the ‘Sunday Janata curfew’, all shops in the town were seen overflowing with customers after nearly a fortnight. When the police, who were patrolling on the bikes, started asking the traders to close down their shops shortly after Saturday noon, they were irked.

As the police asked the traders to down shutters on Saturday afternoon itself in a bid to discourage overcrowding, the shopkeepers, especially the owners of the evening eateries serving famous parotta, got agitated.

“Since the ‘Janata curfew’ is only for Sunday as announced by the Prime Minister, we opened our eateries as usual and prepared the parotta. The public, sensing the nation-wide curfew, came out in large number to buy the essential commodities for the week as there is a fear that the curfew might be extended. However, the police and the Corporation officials started exerting pressure on us since Saturday afternoon to close down the eateries and other shops, except pharmacies. It’s unfair,” said the owner of an eatery at Innaciarpuram.

However, the police and the Corporation officials replied that they, in a bid to discourage the public gathering in large number in front of the shops, asked them to close down the businesses.

“As the viral infection easily spreads as the people come very closely, we’ve to prevent it. Since we received orders from our higher-ups to clear the crowd gathering in front of the shops, we asked the traders to close down their shops and the eateries. More importantly, the workers of these shops should also return home at the earliest as there will be lesser number of bus service in the night,” the Corporation officials justified.

The weddings scheduled for Sunday have been postponed to some other day. “I’d planned to conduct my daughter’s wedding on Sunday. As the announcement on ‘Janata curfew’ came from the Prime Minister, I discussed it with the groom’s family and they happily accepted my decision to conduct the marriage on Monday (March 23). And, we conveyed this decision to our relatives through social media,” said financier Shanmugasundaram of Dhanasekaran Nagar here.