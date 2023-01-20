ADVERTISEMENT

Jan 28 is working day for govt. staff in Ramanathapuram

January 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All government offices in Ramanathapuram district would function on January 28 (Saturday), said Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Friday. According to a press release, the district administration had declared local holiday on January 6 in view of Arudra Darshan conducted at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai. In lieu of the holiday, the district administration had earlier announced January 21 (Saturday) as a working day. However, in view of ‘Thai Ammavasai’ falling on January 21, the administration announced local holiday on Saturday and made January 28 a working day, the release added.

