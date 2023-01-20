HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jan 28 is working day for govt. staff in Ramanathapuram

January 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All government offices in Ramanathapuram district would function on January 28 (Saturday), said Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Friday. According to a press release, the district administration had declared local holiday on January 6 in view of Arudra Darshan conducted at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai. In lieu of the holiday, the district administration had earlier announced January 21 (Saturday) as a working day. However, in view of ‘Thai Ammavasai’ falling on January 21, the administration announced local holiday on Saturday and made January 28 a working day, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.